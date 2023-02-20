Putin May Meet With Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Head Wang in Moscow - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin may hold a meeting with Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi while the latter will be in Moscow for a visit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We do not rule out a meeting between Wang Yi and the (Russian) president. He will indeed be in Moscow," Peskov told reporters.