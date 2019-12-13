Putin May Participate in Launching of Railroad Communication With Crimea Dec 23 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin may take part in the opening of direct railroad communication with Crimea on December 23, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday.

The first passenger train from St.

Petersburg to Crimea's Simferopol will depart on December 23. It will run over the Crimean Bridge, which connects the peninsula and mainland Russia.

"The president may take part in this," Peskov told reporters, when asked about Putin's possible participation.