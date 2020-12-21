UrduPoint.com
Putin May Pay Visit To India In First Half Of 2021 - Russian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 03:00 PM

Putin May Pay Visit to India in First Half of 2021 - Russian Ambassador

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, initially scheduled for late 2020, may be arranged in the first six months of the coming year, Russia's ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev, said on Monday.

"It became more difficult to maintain contacts due to the pandemic, it has affected the frequency of face-to-face meetings, but the Russian-Indian political and economic dialogue has not become less intense. Summits are the highest point of the dialogue, the summit was due to be held in October, there have been large-scale preparations, but it has been decided by mutual agreement to postpone the meeting until the next year.

When will the meeting take place? The sooner the better, I hope we will receive the Russian president in India in the first half of the coming year," Kudashev told reporters.

The ambassador added that the bilateral commission for military cooperation could convene in person early next year.

