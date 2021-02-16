Putin May Resume Participation In Offline Meetings Within Several Months - Kremlin
Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) In-person meetings with participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, currently limited due to the pandemic, are expected to resume within several months, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"I think this will gradually resume within several months. However, making forecasts is difficult," Peskov told reporters.