UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin May Resume Participation In Offline Meetings Within Several Months - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

Putin May Resume Participation in Offline Meetings Within Several Months - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) In-person meetings with participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, currently limited due to the pandemic, are expected to resume within several months, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"I think this will gradually resume within several months. However, making forecasts is difficult," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Iranian Armed Forces, IRGC Welcome Russian Naval U ..

31 minutes ago

New Zealand-Australia row erupts over 'terrorist' ..

31 minutes ago

Johnson Says UK Addressing 'Historic Wrong' by Ret ..

31 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo joins UNICEF&#039;s Humanitarian Airf ..

58 minutes ago

Chughtai Lab comes under fire after its 'wrong rep ..

1 hour ago

China Mulling Curbs on Rare Earth Exports to Hurt ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.