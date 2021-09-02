Putin May Take Part in Online G20 Summit - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the online summit of the G20 if necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

"We will see. If there is a need to convene an extraordinary online summit in October, then I have no doubt that the president will take part in it," Peskov told reporters.

Italy is preparing to host the summit in October, the Kremlin spokesman noted, stressing that it is necessary to find out what other countries think about the online negotiations.

"As far as I understand, the Italian side is engaged in negotiations with other countries. Before organizing the event, we have to understand the position of other countries," Peskov added.