Putin May Touch Upon Russia's Response To US At Press Conference With Orban - Peskov

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 04:15 PM

Putin May Touch Upon Russia's Response to US at Press Conference With Orban - Peskov

The Kremlin does not rule out that Russian President Vladimir Putin will touch upon the Russian response to the United States on security guarantees at a press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban later in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The Kremlin does not rule out that Russian President Vladimir Putin will touch upon the Russian response to the United States on security guarantees at a press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban later in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Today there will be questions from journalists, it would be strange if they ignore this, leave this topic unattended, so we can assume that it will be one way or another, but let's wait for the press conference," Peskov said.

"At four or five, at eight (p.m.), (depending on) how the negotiations go," Peskov said when asked when the press conference would begin.

