Putin May Visit Serbia In Fall, Exact Date Yet To Be Coordinated- Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 24 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin may pay a visit to the Serbian capital of Belgrade in the fall, with the exact date set to be coordinated later, Russian Foreign Ministry's Fourth European Department Director Yuri Pilipson told Sputnik in an interview.

"As far as I know, the existing invitation envisions the possibility to organize Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin's visit to Belgrade in the fall.

The exact date of the visit is set to be coordinated later," Pilipson said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced in mid-June that Serbian authorities were already engaged in preparations for Putin's visit, which Belgrade expects to happen in October. During his visit, Putin is set to take part in the consecration of the Church of Saint Sava ” the biggest Orthodox cathedral in the region, where Russia-assisted artistic work is ongoing, with the completion planned for the fall of 2020.

More Stories From World

