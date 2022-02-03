UrduPoint.com

Putin May Visit Turkey In Second Half Of February - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 11:38 AM

Putin May Visit Turkey in Second Half of February - Reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin may visit Turkey in the second half of February, Turkish media reported on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin may visit Turkey in the second half of February, Turkish media reported on Thursday.

The date of the visit will be known after the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, the A Haber tv channel said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last week that Putin's visit may take place after his trip to the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games on Friday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he would travel to Turkey as soon as epidemiological conditions permit.

