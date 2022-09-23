Putin, MBS Satisfied With Transfer of Captive Foreigners to Saudi Side - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) During a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the leaders expressed satisfaction with the transfer of captive foreigners, who illegally fought in the Donbas, to the Saudi side, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"Satisfaction was expressed in connection with the transfer to the Saudi side of foreign citizens, prisoners of war who illegally participated in hostilities in the Donbas, which took place with the personal mediation of the Crown Prince," the statement says.