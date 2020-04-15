Putin Meant Medics When Talking About Using Military Resources Against Pandemic - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin meant using the help of medics to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, rather than sending troops into the streets, when he talked about tapping into the Defense Ministry's potential, his spokesman said Wednesday

Putin said during a video conference with senior officials on Monday that Russian military personnel had a vast experience battling the pandemic aboard, adding that the government "can and should" use military resources if needed.

"The president meant that our military experts have accumulated a great deal of experience battling the coronavirus, including by working abroad.

They worked and continue to work in hotspots. This priceless experience can be used where necessary," Dmitry Peskov said.

Asked if he was referring specifically to medics, the spokesman replied, "But of course. Please read the president's statement again. That is exactly what he said."

President Putin has pledged an equivalent of 1.2 percent of the country's industrial output in funding for national coronavirus response after warning that the health crisis in Russia got worse. Russia has confirmed 24,490 infection cases and 198 deaths.