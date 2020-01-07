Putin Meets Assad During Visit to Damascus - Spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin flew to Damascus on Tuesday to visit Russian troops stationed in Syria and meet with the country's leader, a presidential spokesman said

"Vladimir Putin headed from the airport to the Russian armed forces' command center in Syria," Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Syria's Bashar Assad joined the Russian president at the command center where they were briefed on the military situation across Syria and later held bilateral talks.

"During the talks with Assad, Putin said that obviously a lot of progress had been made toward restoring Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Peskov said.

The Syrian president thanked Putin for the visit and praised Russia's help in fighting terrorism and restoring a peaceful life in Syria.