Putin meets Assad in surprise Syria visit: presidency

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Tuesday during a surprise visit to Damascus, his first since the start of the nearly nine-year-old war, the presidency said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Damascus for a visit during which he met President Assad at the headquarters of the Russian forces," it saidin a statement.