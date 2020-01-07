UrduPoint.com
Putin Meets Assad In Surprise Syria Visit: Presidency

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:28 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Tuesday during a surprise visit to Damascus, his first since the start of the nearly nine-year-old war, the presidency said

"Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Damascus for a visit during which he met President Assad at the headquarters of the Russian forces," it saidin a statement.

