Putin Meets With Johnson, Von Der Leyen In Berlin - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 09:50 PM

Putin Meets With Johnson, Von Der Leyen in Berlin - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin met with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Berlin, the Kremlin said Sunday.

"Vladimir Putin held meetings with Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen," the Kremlin press service said.

Bilateral ties and international issues, including Libya, were discussed at the meetings.

