Putin Meets With Kazakh President on Sidelines of Informal CIS Summit

SAINT PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Tuesday on the sidelines of the informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and invited him to Russia in early 2022.

"Of course, the Issues that you have touched upon are extremely important. education, energy, digitalization. Well, these are key things. Therefore, of course, if you found time somewhere at the beginning of the year, we would be very glad to see you (in Russia)," Putin told Tokayev.