UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Meets With Shoigu, Navy Commander-in-Chief In Kronstadt Ahead Of Parade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 12:50 PM

Putin Meets With Shoigu, Navy Commander-in-Chief in Kronstadt Ahead of Parade

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolay Yevmenov in the city of Kronstadt on Sunday, ahead of the main Navy Day parade.

The meeting was held on board a vessel, Russia's Channel One broadcast the footage.

Earlier in the morning, Putin arrived in the city, where he boarded the vessel to review warships standing in parade formation in the Gulf of Finland.

Then, the vessel headed to St. Petersburg, where reviewed ships that had lined up on the Neva river in anticipation of the parade.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Finland Sunday

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 110 prisoners ahead o ..

52 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Liberia on I ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Maldives President on Ind ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 26, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Department of Municipalities and Transport forms A ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.