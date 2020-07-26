Putin Meets With Shoigu, Navy Commander-in-Chief in Kronstadt Ahead of Parade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolay Yevmenov in the city of Kronstadt on Sunday, ahead of the main Navy Day parade.

The meeting was held on board a vessel, Russia's Channel One broadcast the footage.

Earlier in the morning, Putin arrived in the city, where he boarded the vessel to review warships standing in parade formation in the Gulf of Finland.

Then, the vessel headed to St. Petersburg, where reviewed ships that had lined up on the Neva river in anticipation of the parade.