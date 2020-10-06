Putin Meets With Ukrainian Politician Medvedchuk

Russian President Vladimir Putin held an in-person meeting in his Novo-Ogaryovo residence with the chairman of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life, Viktor Medvedchuk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin held an in-person meeting in his Novo-Ogaryovo residence with the chairman of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life, Viktor Medvedchuk.

Russia is very glad that there are political forces in Ukraine that openly and honestly express their position for the restoration of Russian-Ukrainian relations, Putin told Medvedchuk.

"Dear Viktor Vladimirovich, I am glad to see you. I have known for a long time that you take no matter what difficulties, and there are enough of them, unfortunately but you still take a clear position on the restoration of Ukrainian-Russian relations," Putin said during the meeting.

He clarified that this is a position on the restoration of dialogue at all levels both at the public, and at the state, and in the economic sphere.

"We are very glad that there are political forces in Ukraine that openly and honestly take this position. In every possible way, on our part, we are ready to contribute to the restoration of Russian-Ukrainian relations. We hope that you will have more supporters in this regard," the president stressed.

"For our part, I repeat once again, we will do everything that depends on us in order to restore relations," Putin added.

Russia is ready for the sanctions imposed on Ukraine to be lifted, it is necessary to prepare for this, Putin said after Medvedchuk raised the issue of a possible partial lifting of the sanctions.

"We are ready for this situation to be reversed, and everything would be on its feet, but we cannot make any exceptions from the list of those countries that have imposed sanctions against us.

This is the main problem. But nevertheless, it is still necessary to prepare for this. Someday, I hope, this will happen," Putin said.

"We did not impose sanctions. Everything we do is done in response to those states that have taken certain steps against Russia. I understand perfectly well what you mean, my heart hurts from the fact that people in Ukraine who worked at enterprises, were focused on selling these products to Russia, found themselves in a difficult situation. This is the most important thing, and of course, I would like to fix it," Putin said.

Putin promised to speak with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin about considering the possibility of lifting sanctions for a number of Ukrainian enterprises.

"I will ask Mikhail Vladimirovich," he said.

The possibility of supplying Ukraine with Russian vaccine against coronavirus exists, this issue should be discussed with Ukrainian experts and Kiev should file a request, Putin said after Medvedchuk asked him to consider the issue of supplying Russian vaccine to Ukraine.

"Yes, of course, why not. If we have begun this work with Belarus, we can also work with Ukraine. We need to work with experts from Ukraine to implement this plan. It is necessary that the official authorities of Ukraine formulate their requests and needs accordingly. We we are ready for this work, regardless of any political difficulties. After all, this is a purely humanitarian issue, a health issue, a matter of caring for people who are not indifferent to us, of course," the Russian president said.