UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Meets With Ukrainian Politician Medvedchuk

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 09:39 PM

Putin Meets With Ukrainian Politician Medvedchuk

Russian President Vladimir Putin held an in-person meeting in his Novo-Ogaryovo residence with the chairman of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life, Viktor Medvedchuk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin held an in-person meeting in his Novo-Ogaryovo residence with the chairman of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life, Viktor Medvedchuk.

Russia is very glad that there are political forces in Ukraine that openly and honestly express their position for the restoration of Russian-Ukrainian relations, Putin told Medvedchuk.

"Dear Viktor Vladimirovich, I am glad to see you. I have known for a long time that you take no matter what difficulties, and there are enough of them, unfortunately but you still take a clear position on the restoration of Ukrainian-Russian relations," Putin said during the meeting.

He clarified that this is a position on the restoration of dialogue at all levels both at the public, and at the state, and in the economic sphere.

"We are very glad that there are political forces in Ukraine that openly and honestly take this position. In every possible way, on our part, we are ready to contribute to the restoration of Russian-Ukrainian relations. We hope that you will have more supporters in this regard," the president stressed.

"For our part, I repeat once again, we will do everything that depends on us in order to restore relations," Putin added.

Russia is ready for the sanctions imposed on Ukraine to be lifted, it is necessary to prepare for this, Putin said after Medvedchuk raised the issue of a possible partial lifting of the sanctions.

"We are ready for this situation to be reversed, and everything would be on its feet, but we cannot make any exceptions from the list of those countries that have imposed sanctions against us.

This is the main problem. But nevertheless, it is still necessary to prepare for this. Someday, I hope, this will happen," Putin said.

"We did not impose sanctions. Everything we do is done in response to those states that have taken certain steps against Russia. I understand perfectly well what you mean, my heart hurts from the fact that people in Ukraine who worked at enterprises, were focused on selling these products to Russia, found themselves in a difficult situation. This is the most important thing, and of course, I would like to fix it," Putin said.

Putin promised to speak with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin about considering the possibility of lifting sanctions for a number of Ukrainian enterprises.

"I will ask Mikhail Vladimirovich," he said.

The possibility of supplying Ukraine with Russian vaccine against coronavirus exists, this issue should be discussed with Ukrainian experts and Kiev should file a request, Putin said after Medvedchuk asked him to consider the issue of supplying Russian vaccine to Ukraine.

"Yes, of course, why not. If we have begun this work with Belarus, we can also work with Ukraine. We need to work with experts from Ukraine to implement this plan. It is necessary that the official authorities of Ukraine formulate their requests and needs accordingly. We we are ready for this work, regardless of any political difficulties. After all, this is a purely humanitarian issue, a health issue, a matter of caring for people who are not indifferent to us, of course," the Russian president said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev Belarus All From Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Jazira Club sign partnership with sports giant ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Economy shuts down brokerage office, fines 8 ..

26 minutes ago

Twitter Flags Trump Post Claiming COVID-19 Less Le ..

2 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives US Ambassador

41 minutes ago

Global Airlines Need Gov't Aid to Survive Prolonge ..

2 minutes ago

Robber arrested after encounter

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.