MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has met the World War II veterans on Wednesday morning before the Victory Day parade, as broadcast by the press center in downtown Moscow.

As Putin walked to the rostrum, set on the iconic Red Square, he was greeted by the guests of the parade, most of which are veterans.

The head of the state shook hands with the guests, while two veterans spoke for a long time to the Russian president. Putin nodded in response.

Next to the Russian leader at the parade are the veterans and heads of state who came to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

The WWII victory parade annually takes place in Russia on May 9. However, the event was postponed due to the pandemic to June 24, the day when the 1945 legendary Victory Parade was held.