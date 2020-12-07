UrduPoint.com
Putin, Merkel Agree To Continue Work In Normandy Format - Kremin

Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed on Monday, in a phone call, to continue work on the settlement in eastern Ukraine in Normandy format, the Kremlin said.

"The readiness to continue work in the Normandy format was confirmed, including via political advisers of leaders of Russia, Germany, France, and Ukraine," the Kremlin press service said.

Putin and Merkel discussed the coronavirus as well. It was agreed that the health ministries of the two countries would remain in touch on the subject of vaccines, the Kremlin said.

More Stories From World

