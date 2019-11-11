Putin, Merkel Call for Immediate Cessation of Hostilities in Libya - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Libya, the Kremlin press service said Monday after their phone talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Libya , the Kremlin press service said Monday after their phone talks.

"The two leaders called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Libya without preconditions.

The Russian president praised Germany's mediation efforts aimed at resuming the intra-Libyan dialogue and a more active involvement of the international community in search of a peaceful solution to the problem," the Kremlin press service said.

Putin and Merkel also discussed the situation in Syria stressing the importance of solving humanitarian problems of the country and ensuring the return of refugees.

"They agreed to maintain further contacts at different levels," the statement said.