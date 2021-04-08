UrduPoint.com
Putin, Merkel 'concerned' Over East Ukraine Tensions: Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 05:28 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel "expressed concern" over a spike in tensions in eastern Ukraine in a phone call on Thursday, the Kremlin said

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel "expressed concern" over a spike in tensions in eastern Ukraine in a phone call on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

"The President of Russia and the Chancellor of Germany expressed concern over the escalation of tensions in the southeast of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin drew attention to the provocative actions of Kiev, which has recently been purposefully exacerbating the situation on the frontline," the Kremlin said in a statement.

More Stories From World

