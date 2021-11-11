Putin, Merkel Continue Discussing Situation at EU-Belarus Border - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday continued discussing the situation on the borders between Belarus and the EU member states, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday continued discussing the situation on the borders between Belarus and the EU member states, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Putin and Merkel discussed the situation during another phone conversation on Wednesday.

"The discussion of the situation on the borders of Belarus with the EU countries was continued. The importance of an early settlement of the acute migration crisis that has arisen was confirmed - in accordance with international humanitarian standards," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin also called for the restoration of communication between the EU countries and Belarus to solve the issue.