UrduPoint.com

Putin, Merkel Continue Discussing Situation At EU-Belarus Border - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:20 PM

Putin, Merkel Continue Discussing Situation at EU-Belarus Border - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday continued discussing the situation on the borders between Belarus and the EU member states, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday continued discussing the situation on the borders between Belarus and the EU member states, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Putin and Merkel discussed the situation during another phone conversation on Wednesday.

"The discussion of the situation on the borders of Belarus with the EU countries was continued. The importance of an early settlement of the acute migration crisis that has arisen was confirmed - in accordance with international humanitarian standards," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin also called for the restoration of communication between the EU countries and Belarus to solve the issue.

Related Topics

Russia German Vladimir Putin Belarus Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

T20World Cup 2021: Pakistan set the target of 177 ..

T20World Cup 2021: Pakistan set the target of 177 for Australia 

19 minutes ago
 Thought leaders, futurists design way forward for ..

Thought leaders, futurists design way forward for 5 vital sectors during Great N ..

22 minutes ago
 Green hydrogen: promising opportunity for the fuel ..

Green hydrogen: promising opportunity for the fuel of the future in Abu Dhabi

37 minutes ago
 Zeman Accepts Resignation of Czech Government Led ..

Zeman Accepts Resignation of Czech Government Led by Babis

1 minute ago
 President calls upon youth to avail federal govern ..

President calls upon youth to avail federal government's visionary initiatives

1 minute ago
 Two butchers arrested for operating illegal slaugh ..

Two butchers arrested for operating illegal slaughter houses

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.