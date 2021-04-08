Putin, Merkel Discuss Activities Of Foreign Media, NGOs In Both Countries - Kremlin
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 05:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the activities of foreign media outlets and non-governmental organizations in both countries during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said.
"At the initiative of Vladimir Putin, some issues related to the activities of foreign media and non-governmental organizations in both countries were considered. It was agreed to continue close working contacts through various channels," the Kremlin said in a statement.