Putin, Merkel Discuss Coronavirus, Other Pressing Issues - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:04 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the coronavirus and other pressing issues in a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the coronavirus and other pressing issues in a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"A number of pressing issues was discussed regarding bilateral ties, including the interaction on the coronavirus response," the Kremlin said.

The two leaders remarked that the crisis in Libya should be resolved with the help of diplomacy and dialogue.

"When discussing Iran, Russian president underscored that putting pressure on Tehran with sanctions was pointless, the effort to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action approved by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 was needed," the Kremlin said.

