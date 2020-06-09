Putin, Merkel Discuss Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel pressing issues of combating the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

The conversation took place on the initiative of the German side.

"Pressing issues of combating the coronavirus pandemic were discussed. The determination for further close cooperation between the health ministries and other relevant agencies was confirmed," the statement says.