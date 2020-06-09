UrduPoint.com
Putin, Merkel Discuss Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 11:27 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel pressing issues of combating the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel pressing issues of combating the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The conversation took place on the initiative of the German side.

"Pressing issues of combating the coronavirus pandemic were discussed. The determination for further close cooperation between the health ministries and other relevant agencies was confirmed," the statement says.

