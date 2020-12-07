Putin, Merkel Discuss Incident With Navalny in Phone Call - German Cabinet Representative

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed an incident with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in their phone call, a representative of the German cabinet told Sputnik.

"The chancellor and the president discussed the following topics: Nagorno-Karabakh, Ukraine ('Normandy format'), and the incident with Navalny," the representative said.