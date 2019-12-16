Putin, Merkel Discuss Libya Crisis Over Phone - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have discussed over the phone the crisis in Libya, noting the importance of maintaining dialogue and preventing tensions increase, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"They have focused on the problematic of the Libyan crisis. They have stressed the importance of preventing further increase in tensions, and the need to resume peaceful dialogue. Vladimir Putin has confirmed Russia's readiness to continue contributing to mediation effort made by Germany and the United Nations in this regard" the Kremlin said in a statement.