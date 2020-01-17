UrduPoint.com
Putin, Merkel Discuss Over Phone Upcoming Talks In Berlin On Libya - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 06:54 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed over the phone on Friday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel issues related to the upcoming international conference on Libya, the Kremlin press service said

The conference in Berlin will take place on January 19 and continue Libya's peace process, following the inter-Libyan talks in Moscow, held on Monday with Russia's and Turkey's participation.

The conference in Berlin will take place on January 19 and continue Libya's peace process, following the inter-Libyan talks in Moscow, held on Monday with Russia's and Turkey's participation.

The Moscow talks failed to produce a ceasefire in the conflict-torn country. Earlier in the day, the Kremlin confirmed Putin's participation in the talks.

"A telephone conversation, initiated by the German side, took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Various aspects related to the international conference on Libya, which will be held in Berlin on January 19, were discussed," the Kremlin statement said in a statement.

