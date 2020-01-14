UrduPoint.com
Putin, Merkel Discuss Preparation For Berlin Conference On Libya Settlement In Phone Talks

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 01:50 AM

Putin, Merkel Discuss Preparation for Berlin Conference on Libya Settlement in Phone Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed in phone talks on Monday the preparation for the upcoming international conference on Libyan settlement in Berlin, the Kremlin's press service reported.

"The preparations for the international conference in Berlin on the Libyan settlement were discussed," the press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, Putin also informed Merkel about the ongoing Moscow talks on Libya involving Russian and Turkish mediators, as well as the leaders of the warring parties in Libya.

