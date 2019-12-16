Putin, Merkel Discuss Recent Normandy Four Summit, Give Positive Assessment Of Talks
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed on Monday over the phone the recently held Normandy Four summit in Paris and gave the talks a positive evaluation, the Kremlin said in a statement.
The talks took place at the initiative of Germany.
"[The two leaders] gave the Normandy Four talks, which were held in Paris on December 9, a positive evaluation," the statement said.