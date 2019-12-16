UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Merkel Discuss Recent Normandy Four Summit, Give Positive Assessment Of Talks

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 06:10 PM

Putin, Merkel Discuss Recent Normandy Four Summit, Give Positive Assessment of Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed on Monday over the phone the recently held Normandy Four summit in Paris and gave the talks a positive evaluation, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The talks took place at the initiative of Germany.

"[The two leaders] gave the Normandy Four talks, which were held in Paris on December 9, a positive evaluation," the statement said. 

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Paris Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel December

Recent Stories

Â Punjab police failed to trace out PM Khanâ€™s ne ..

5 minutes ago

Actress Payal Rohatgi arrested, sent to jail for p ..

23 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Kazakh President on Indepe ..

40 minutes ago

Extraordinary UNA meeting calls for countering med ..

43 minutes ago

Economy paid a heavy price for exchange rate volat ..

50 minutes ago

60th Syndicate Meeting held at UVAS

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.