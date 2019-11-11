UrduPoint.com
Putin, Merkel Discuss Settlement Of Ukrainian Conflict In Phone Talks

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:23 PM

Putin, Merkel Discuss Settlement of Ukrainian Conflict in Phone Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed in phone talks on Monday the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and reaffirmed the drive to coordinate efforts in Normandy Four format, the Kremlin press service reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed in phone talks on Monday the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and reaffirmed the drive to coordinate efforts in Normandy Four format, the Kremlin press service reported.

"A thorough discussion of the settlement of the situation in Ukraine was held, in particular, in the context of the 'Steinmeier formula' signed by the representatives of Kiev, Donetsk and Lugansk in the Contact Group, as well as the disengagement of forces and equipment in the 'pilot' areas near the settlements of Stanitsa Luhanskaya and Zolote and the beginning of this process at the settlement of Petrivske," the press service said in a statement.

"The leaders stressed the need to reflect the special status of Donbas in the Ukrainian legislation," the statement said.

According to the statement, Putin and Merkel also reaffirmed their drive to continue coordination of Russian and German efforts in the framework of the so-called Normandy Four format, including the plans to prepare a new summit in this format.

In addition, the issue of trilateral [Russia-Ukraine-EU] negotiations on the conditions for the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine was discussed, the press service said.

