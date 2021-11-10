Putin, Merkel Discuss Situation at Belarusian-EU Border - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the migration crisis at the EU-Belarusian border during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said

"The situation with refugees on the borders of Belarus with the EU countries was examined in detail. Concern was expressed about the humanitarian consequences of the migration crisis ... Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel agreed to continue the conversation on this issue," the Kremlin said in a statement.

In addition, Putin proposed to "establish a discussion of the problems" directly between Minsk and the EU.