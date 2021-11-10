UrduPoint.com

Putin, Merkel Discuss Situation At Belarusian-EU Border - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 04:08 PM

Putin, Merkel Discuss Situation at Belarusian-EU Border - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the migration crisis at the EU-Belarusian border during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the migration crisis at the EU-Belarusian border during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"The situation with refugees on the borders of Belarus with the EU countries was examined in detail. Concern was expressed about the humanitarian consequences of the migration crisis ... Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel agreed to continue the conversation on this issue," the Kremlin said in a statement.

In addition, Putin proposed to "establish a discussion of the problems" directly between Minsk and the EU.

Related Topics

Russia German Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus Angela Merkel Border Refugee

Recent Stories

Virat Kohli shares memories of T20 World Cup 2021

Virat Kohli shares memories of T20 World Cup 2021

8 minutes ago
 Hayden set for 'unusual' World Cup reunion with fr ..

Hayden set for 'unusual' World Cup reunion with friend and rival Langer

2 minutes ago
 Merkel Asking Putin to Interfere in Migrant Border ..

Merkel Asking Putin to Interfere in Migrant Border Crisis - German Cabinet

2 minutes ago
 Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3948 against USD Wednesd ..

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3948 against USD Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 Watchdog Says EU's Plan to Regulate Artificial Int ..

Watchdog Says EU's Plan to Regulate Artificial Intelligence Overlooks Vital Huma ..

4 minutes ago
 UVAS organises various activities to mark Iqbal Da ..

UVAS organises various activities to mark Iqbal Day

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.