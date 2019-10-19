Putin, Merkel Discuss Syria Over Phone Ahead of Pilot Meeting of Constitutional Committee

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, with both leaders agreeing on the importance of progress in the Syrian settlement, including the upcoming Constitutional Committee meeting, the Kremlin press service said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel , with both leaders agreeing on the importance of progress in the Syrian settlement, including the upcoming Constitutional Committee meeting, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"The Russian president emphasized that achieving long-term and sustainable stabilization in the Syrian Arab Republic is possible only on the basis of respect for the principles of unity and territorial integrity of the country. At the same time, the interests of each ethnic group of the Syrian people should be taken into account," the statement said.

On October 29, the UN-led Syrian Constitutional Committee is expected to convene for the first time in Geneva. The body will include government representatives, members of the opposition and civil society and is tasked with reviewing Syria's constitution.