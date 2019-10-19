UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Merkel Discuss Syria Over Phone Ahead Of Pilot Meeting Of Constitutional Committee

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 10:15 PM

Putin, Merkel Discuss Syria Over Phone Ahead of Pilot Meeting of Constitutional Committee

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, with both leaders agreeing on the importance of progress in the Syrian settlement, including the upcoming Constitutional Committee meeting, the Kremlin press service said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, with both leaders agreeing on the importance of progress in the Syrian settlement, including the upcoming Constitutional Committee meeting, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"The Russian president emphasized that achieving long-term and sustainable stabilization in the Syrian Arab Republic is possible only on the basis of respect for the principles of unity and territorial integrity of the country. At the same time, the interests of each ethnic group of the Syrian people should be taken into account," the statement said.

On October 29, the UN-led Syrian Constitutional Committee is expected to convene for the first time in Geneva. The body will include government representatives, members of the opposition and civil society and is tasked with reviewing Syria's constitution.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Civil Society German Progress Vladimir Putin Geneva Same Angela Merkel October Government Unity Foods Limited Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia's Borisov Notes High Chances of New Moscow- ..

6 minutes ago

Normandy Summit Preparations to Be Continued by Fo ..

8 minutes ago

Bayern slip up again as Augsburg grab last-gasp le ..

8 minutes ago

Blow for Atletico as Felix suffers ankle injury

8 minutes ago

Messi, Suarez, Griezmann all on target for Barca a ..

8 minutes ago

Five soldiers killed in Burkina Faso in twin attac ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.