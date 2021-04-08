UrduPoint.com
Putin, Merkel Discussed Situation With Navalny - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 05:25 PM

Putin, Merkel Discussed Situation With Navalny - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation with Russia's jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny in their phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation with Russia's jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny in their phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Navalny, currently serving a prison sentence for financial misdemeanor, recently went on a hunger strike after being denied a visit at jail by a doctor of his own choice. The Russian prison authority described his condition as satisfactory and stable.

"As the Federal chancellor expressed her interest, they touched upon the situation with Navalny," the Kremlin said in a statement.

More Stories From World

