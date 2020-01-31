UrduPoint.com
Putin, Merkel Discussed Syria, Libya, Ukraine, US Deal Of Century By Phone - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:14 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the US plan for resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, also known as "the deal of the century", as well as Syria, Libya and Ukraine by phone, the Kremlin said in a statement Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the US plan for resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, also known as "the deal of the century", as well as Syria, Libya and Ukraine by phone, the Kremlin said in a statement Friday.

"The leaders exchanged views on the US plan for resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," the statement said.

"Among other relevant topics, the situation in Ukraine and Syria, as well as the problems of the middle East peace process, were touched upon," the Kremlin said.

It said Putin and Merkel had also discussed the situation in Libya, stressing the expediency of boosting the international community's peace efforts.

The Russian president and the German chancellor agreed on further contacts.

