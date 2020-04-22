UrduPoint.com
Putin, Merkel Emphasize Importance Of Coordination With WHO In Fight Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 06:57 PM

Putin, Merkel Emphasize Importance of Coordination With WHO in Fight Against COVID-19

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a phone conversation emphasized the importance of close coordination of international efforts in the fight against coronavirus with the active participation of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Kremlin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a phone conversation emphasized the importance of close coordination of international efforts in the fight against coronavirus with the active participation of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"Particular attention is paid to combating the coronavirus pandemic. The importance of close coordination of international efforts in this direction with the active participation of the World Health Organization was emphasized," it said.

In addition, the two leaders agreed to maintain bilateral contacts between the health ministries.

Putin and Merkel also discussed issues related to the development of the situation in Syria and Libya, as well as the situation on the global oil market, the Kremlin said.

They also gave a positive assessment to the recent exchange of detainees between Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR), it said.

"The issue of resolving the intra-Ukrainian conflict was discussed in detail. A positive assessment was given to the recently held exchange of detainees between Kiev, the DPR and the LPR. The need for consistent implementation of the Minsk Agreements and decisions adopted at the summits in the Normandy format is emphasized," it said.

The conversation took place on the initiative of the German side, the Kremlin said.

