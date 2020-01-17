UrduPoint.com
Putin, Merkel Enjoy Substantive, Pragmatic Relations, Meet Regularly - Russian Acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Fri 17th January 2020 | 03:51 PM

Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel enjoy substantive and pragmatic relations, regularly hold meetings and communicate by phone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel enjoy substantive and pragmatic relations, regularly hold meetings and communicate by phone.

Merkel, accompanied by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, visited Moscow for talks with Putin on January 11. It was the first visit of the German chancellor to Russia in almost five years.�

"They [Putin and Merkel] communicate regularly, including on the sidelines of various events � most recently, there was a meeting in Paris before the chancellor arrived in Moscow.

They regularly talk by phone. These are working, substantive, pragmatic relations," Lavrov said at a press conference dedicated to the Russian diplomatic activity in 2019, when asked whether there was a breakthrough in the relations between the leaders after Merkel's recent visit to Moscow.

During Merkel's visit, the leaders discussed crises in Syria, Libya, Ukraine, the recently escalated Iran-US tensions as well as a wide range of bilateral issues.

