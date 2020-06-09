UrduPoint.com
Putin, Merkel Express Concern Over Escalation Of Hostilities In Libya - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 11:49 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed concern over the escalation of hostilities in Libya in a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

"Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel expressed concern over the escalation of hostilities in Libya.

The lack of alternatives to an early ceasefire and the launch of intra-Libyan negotiations under UN auspices was emphasized," the statement says.

Putin also praised Cairo's mediation in a peaceful settlement in Libya, the Kremlin said.

"The Russian side has given a positive assessment to Egypt's mediation efforts for a peaceful settlement of the Libyan crisis in the development of the decisions of the Berlin international conference on January 19," it said.

Putin and Merkel also discussed key aspects of the situation in Syria, including the humanitarian needs of the population.

