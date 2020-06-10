UrduPoint.com
Putin, Merkel Express Concern Over Lack Of Progress On Minsk Agreements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:32 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed concern about the lack of progress in implementing the Minsk agreements on Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed concern about the lack of progress in implementing the Minsk agreements on Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"The Russian president again emphasized the advisability of establishing a direct dialogue between Kiev, Donetsk and Luhansk, aimed, inter alia, at agreeing on steps for the consistent implementation of the Minsk set of measures," it said.

Putin and Merkel agreed on further contacts, it added.

