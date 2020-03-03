Putin, Merkel Express Hope for Effective Russian-Turkish Summit on Idlib - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday, during which both leaders expressed hope for success of the Russian-Turkish summit scheduled to be held on Thursday in Moscow, the Kremlin said in a statement

"The [leaders] discussed Syrian settlement in detail, taking into account the current escalation of situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone. In this context, [they] expressed hope that the Russian-Turkish summit on March 5 in Moscow will be held effectively," the statement said.

The conversation was held at the initiative of the German side, the Kremlin noted.