Putin, Merkel Held Phone Talks on Karabak - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a phone conversation on the situation in Karabakh, Putin briefed Merkel on the operation of the Russian peacekeeping mission, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"They discussed in detail the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh. Vladimir Putin spoke about the mediation effort aimed at putting an end to hostilities and about the operation of the Russian peacekeepers who were deployed along the contact line and the Lachin corridor at Baku's and Yerevan's request," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Merkel reaffirmed commitment to continue cooperation within the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group, the statement read on.

"They stressed the need to solve the pressing problems that the local residents, who have suffered from the armed clashes, are facing. In this context, they pointed to the need for specialized international agencies to join the effort of the humanitarian response center, which was created by Russia," the Kremlin added.