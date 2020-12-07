UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Merkel Held Phone Talks On Karabak - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Putin, Merkel Held Phone Talks on Karabak - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a phone conversation on the situation in Karabakh, Putin briefed Merkel on the operation of the Russian peacekeeping mission, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"They discussed in detail the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh. Vladimir Putin spoke about the mediation effort aimed at putting an end to hostilities and about the operation of the Russian peacekeepers who were deployed along the contact line and the Lachin corridor at Baku's and Yerevan's request," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Merkel reaffirmed commitment to continue cooperation within the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group, the statement read on.

"They stressed the need to solve the pressing problems that the local residents, who have suffered from the armed clashes, are facing. In this context, they pointed to the need for specialized international agencies to join the effort of the humanitarian response center, which was created by Russia," the Kremlin added.

Related Topics

Russia Europe German Yerevan Baku Minsk Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel From

Recent Stories

Barakah Unit 1 reaches 100% power as it steps clos ..

6 minutes ago

100 meetings take place on first day of Dubai Inte ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan's National Carrier PTCL Integrates Avaya ..

29 minutes ago

Pope to visit Iraq in March, first foreign trip si ..

4 minutes ago

ICCI delegation visits FIDMC to explore investment ..

4 minutes ago

Around 2,000 Moscow Residents Got Vaccinated Again ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.