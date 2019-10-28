Putin, Merkel Hold Phone Talks on Syria - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, briefing her on his agreements with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Syria in light of Ankara's offensive, the Kremlin said on Monday

"A phone conversation has been held between Russian President Putin and the federal chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Merkel. Putin has briefed her on the results of talks with the President of the Republic of Turkey, Erdogan, held on October 22, 2019, in Sochi, with an accent on the fact that the reached agreements take into consideration the interests of all the parties and contribute to restoring Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Both Putin and Merkel believe that the implementation of the Mosow-Ankara memorandum will contribute to stabilization of the situation in Syria's northeast and promotion of the domestic political process, including in the context of the first session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, which will be held in Geneva on Wednesday, the Kremlin added.