UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Merkel Hold Phone Talks On Syria - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 06:17 PM

Putin, Merkel Hold Phone Talks on Syria - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, briefing her on his agreements with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Syria in light of Ankara's offensive, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, briefing her on his agreements with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Syria in light of Ankara's offensive, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"A phone conversation has been held between Russian President Putin and the federal chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Merkel. Putin has briefed her on the results of talks with the President of the Republic of Turkey, Erdogan, held on October 22, 2019, in Sochi, with an accent on the fact that the reached agreements take into consideration the interests of all the parties and contribute to restoring Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Both Putin and Merkel believe that the implementation of the Mosow-Ankara memorandum will contribute to stabilization of the situation in Syria's northeast and promotion of the domestic political process, including in the context of the first session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, which will be held in Geneva on Wednesday, the Kremlin added.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey German Germany Vladimir Putin Sochi Geneva Ankara Angela Merkel Tayyip Erdogan October 2019 All

Recent Stories

Iran's FM to attend int'l security meeting in Doha ..

34 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical Camp At Daa ..

8 minutes ago

LVMH explores takeover of jewellers Tiffany

36 seconds ago

PTCL supports NIC Peshawar on graduation of its fi ..

15 minutes ago

Hindu Community celebrated Diwali in Sukkur

39 seconds ago

Pound steady after EU grants Brexit extension

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.