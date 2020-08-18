UrduPoint.com
Putin, Merkel Hope Situation In Belarus Will Normalize Soon - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 03:00 PM

Putin, Merkel Hope Situation in Belarus Will Normalize Soon - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed hope, in their phone conversation, that the situation in Belarus, which is now engulfed in protests over the presidential election, would normalize soon, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"They thoroughly discussed the situation that emerged in Belarus after the presidential election. The Russian side stressed that any attempt of foreign interference in the republic's domestic affairs is unacceptable, as it could lead to further escalation of the crisis. They expressed hope for a quick normalization," the Kremlin said in a statement.

