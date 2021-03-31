Putin, Merkel, Macron Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic, Vaccines - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke via video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, the parties paid special attention to joining efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Particular attention was paid to the task of joining efforts in the fight against a common threat ” the coronavirus pandemic. In this context, the leaders focused on measures to prevent the further spread of the disease. In particular, the prospects for registration of Russian vaccine Sputnik V in the European Union, as well as possible deliveries and joint production of this drug in the EU countries were discussed," the statement says.