Putin, Merkel, Macron Discuss Fight Against Terrorism In Africa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone conversation touched upon some international issues, including the fight against terrorism in Africa, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"During the conversation, some other international issues were raised, including those related to the fight against terrorism on the African continent," the statement says.

