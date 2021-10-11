Putin, Merkel, Macron Discuss Stalled Ukrainian Settlement Process - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone conversation discussed the alarming situation in connection with the stalled process of resolving the internal Ukrainian conflict, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"The worrying situation in connection with the stalling of the process of resolving the internal Ukrainian conflict was thoroughly discussed. At the same time, the three leaders noted the importance of the implementation of the 2015 Minsk agreements as an uncontested basis for settlement. They also emphasized their interest in further coordinating the efforts of Russia, Germany and France in the Normandy format," the statement says.

The leaders instructed their political advisers and foreign ministries to intensify contacts and work along the line of the Normandy Four, the Kremlin said.

"It was also agreed to continue, through relevant channels, the study of the prerequisites for a possible organization of the Normandy summit, if appropriate," the statement says.

Putin also gave a principled assessment of Kiev's line, which evades the fulfillment of obligations on Minsk-2 and the agreements of the Normandy summits, the Kremlin added.