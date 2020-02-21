UrduPoint.com
Putin, Merkel, Macron Express Support Of Ceasefire, Political Dialogue In Libya

Putin, Merkel, Macron Express Support of Ceasefire, Political Dialogue in Libya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron in phone talks on Thursday expressed their support of the ceasefire and the resumption of political dialogue in conflict-hit Libya, the Kremlin press service reported.

"In an exchange of views on the Libyan settlement, the leaders spoke in favor of the full observance of the ceasefire and the resumption of political dialogue in line with the decisions adopted at the Berlin Conference on Libya," the press service said in a statement.

