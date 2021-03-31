UrduPoint.com
Putin, Merkel, Macron Speak In Favor Of Implementation Of Iran Nuclear Deal - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 01:20 AM

Putin, Merkel, Macron Speak in Favor of Implementation of Iran Nuclear Deal - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke in favor of preserving and implementing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"The leaders of Russia, Germany and France clearly spoke in favor of preserving and implementing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program and further coordinating steps in this direction," the statement says.

