Putin, Merkel, Macron Speak in Favor of Implementation of Iran Nuclear Deal - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke in favor of preserving and implementing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

