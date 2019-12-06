Putin, Merkel May Discuss Expulsion of Russian Diplomats in Paris - German Cabinet

German Chancellor Angela Merkel may discuss, during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Normandy Four summit in Paris on Monday, the situation around the expulsion of Russian embassy staff in Berlin as part of an investigation into the murder of a Georgian citizen in the city, German cabinet spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said at a briefing Friday

"The chancellor has already spoken out on this.. She said she would report after the meeting whether there was a discussion and how it was held," Demmer told Sputnik, adding that "all important issues" would be raised at the meeting with Putin.