Putin-Merkel Meeting Not Blighted by Suspected Russian Involvement in Murder - Kremlin

The upcoming meeting between the leaders of Russia and Germany will not be overshadowed by German authorities' suspicions of Russian involvement in the August murder of a Georgian national in Berlin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The upcoming meeting between the leaders of Russia and Germany will not be overshadowed by German authorities' suspicions of Russian involvement in the August murder of a Georgian national in Berlin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"There are no serious suspicions there and cannot be. What is the attitude toward the Russian authorities? These are absolutely baseless assumptions. This topic is somehow exalted by the German media, but this does not mean that things are like that," Peskov said.

Police said on August 24 that they had detained a 49-year-old Russian citizen suspected of killing a 40-year-old Georgian in a park in the central Moabit district in Berlin a day before.

The victim reportedly died of a gunshot wound to his head.

Media reports soon appeared suggesting that the shooting bore the traces of a planned murder by a professional, who might have been hired by a foreign power or criminals, with further reports pointing to the Russian government. Peskov has continuously denied any Russian involvement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are set to meet at the Normandy Four summit on December 9 in Paris alongside the leaders of France and Ukraine to discuss future peace settlement of the conflict in Donbas.