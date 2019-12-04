UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin-Merkel Meeting Not Blighted By Suspected Russian Involvement In Murder - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:41 PM

Putin-Merkel Meeting Not Blighted by Suspected Russian Involvement in Murder - Kremlin

The upcoming meeting between the leaders of Russia and Germany will not be overshadowed by German authorities' suspicions of Russian involvement in the August murder of a Georgian national in Berlin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The upcoming meeting between the leaders of Russia and Germany will not be overshadowed by German authorities' suspicions of Russian involvement in the August murder of a Georgian national in Berlin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"There are no serious suspicions there and cannot be. What is the attitude toward the Russian authorities? These are absolutely baseless assumptions. This topic is somehow exalted by the German media, but this does not mean that things are like that," Peskov said.

Police said on August 24 that they had detained a 49-year-old Russian citizen suspected of killing a 40-year-old Georgian in a park in the central Moabit district in Berlin a day before.

The victim reportedly died of a gunshot wound to his head.

Media reports soon appeared suggesting that the shooting bore the traces of a planned murder by a professional, who might have been hired by a foreign power or criminals, with further reports pointing to the Russian government. Peskov has continuously denied any Russian involvement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are set to meet at the Normandy Four summit on December 9 in Paris alongside the leaders of France and Ukraine to discuss future peace settlement of the conflict in Donbas.

Related Topics

Murder Ukraine Russia France German Died Germany Paris Berlin Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel August December Criminals Media Government

Recent Stories

“As many as 629 women trafficked to China,” AP ..

21 minutes ago

World Bank Revises Down Forecast for Russian Econo ..

9 minutes ago

Brexit moves ratchet up ECB's banking supervision ..

9 minutes ago

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to ..

43 minutes ago

Pak-India matches needed to boost blind cricket: S ..

32 minutes ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) convoca ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.