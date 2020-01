Putin, Merkel Meeting Over, Leaders Talked for More Than 3 Hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel ended after three hours and 30 minutes.

The two leaders talked for an hour longer than planned.

At first, two leaders talked in a one-on-one format, after which the discussion continued at a working lunch.